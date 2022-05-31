Chances increase for possible tropical development this week

Hurricane season starts on Wednesday and it looks like we could be off to another quick start.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development.

While there is no chance of development in the next two days, the chance increases to 60% within the next five days.

Agatha, this year's first named storm in the eastern Pacific, formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Because the storm's current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico’s isthmus, the hurricane center said there's a chance the storm’s remnants could reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a named storm in the Atlantic, it would be Alex.

A few long range forecast models predict the tropical moisture leftover from Agatha will move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and slowly re-organize.

The EURO still has it moving over Florida, which would mean higher rain chances and abundant rainfall. The GFS model has shifted closer to Florida, but still with less rainfall than the EURO with most of the moisture staying south and east of the state.

Saturday's forecast will be rest on what happens with the potential tropical disturbance. For now, the forecast calls for the likelihood of showers and storms. Heavy rain could pile up and lead to flooding in spots.