Atlantic remains quiet, but one disturbance bears watching this week

The Atlantic remains relatively quiet as we head through the heart of hurricane season, but there is one area we are watching this Sunday.

A trough of low pressure in the central subtropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are currently creating an unfavorable environment for tropical development. Because of that, the National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a near 0% chance of development through the next 48 hours.

Conditions could gradually become more favorable by the middle to latter part of the week, potentially allowing the system to slowly organize.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of tropical development during the next seven days as it moves generally west-northwest across the central subtropical Atlantic.

What does this mean for Florida?

For now, there is no immediate threat to Florida.

The system remains far from the United States, and there is considerable uncertainty about whether it will develop at all. It is also too early to determine where the disturbance will eventually go or whether it could affect any land areas.

We will continue to monitor the system as environmental conditions change later this week.

Pacific remains active

Across the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Norbert remains active well away from the U.S. mainland.

The Pacific has been considerably more active than the Atlantic recently, and additional disturbances may need to be monitored across the basin.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

