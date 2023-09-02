Watch Now
A few disturbances in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Katia formed Saturday and will pose no threat to land.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 02, 2023
Idalia is post-tropical, but still has strong winds up to 60 m.p.h.

The system's expected to drop some heavy rainfall across Bermuda through the weekend, then next week weaken as it moves towards Canada.

Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia pose no threat to land and will dissipate over the next few days

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A wave off the coast of Africa has a high chance of formation over the next 7 days as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form by mid-week.

