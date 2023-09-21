Watch Now
2 areas to watch in the tropics, but one could bring South Florida drier weather

Area of disturbed weather north of Bahamas may become subtropical system, impact North Carolina
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update for Sept. 21, 2023.
Tropical update, Sept. 21, 2023.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 10:27:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching two areas that could develop into our next tropical system, one of which could actually bring drier air to South Florida.

A non-tropical area of disturbed weather located just north of the Bahamas has a 10% chance of tropical development over the next two days, and a 40% chance over the next seven days.

Tropical update, Sept. 21, 2023 (2).png
Tropical update, Sept. 21, 2023.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the area may develop into a subtropical system off the southeastern U.S. coast and impact North Carolina.

Correa said the system will allow a stationary front that's been sitting over South Florida and bringing us storms over the past couple days to transition into a cold front, ending our stormy pattern and bringing us drier air in time for the weekend.

"It does move away from Florida," Correa said. "It actually helps to transition the stalled front we've had over us into a cold front, which means it's gonna sweep to the south of us eventually, and allow for the return of drier air tomorrow."

Rain chances for our viewing area are 30% on Friday and Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 21, 2023.png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa has a 10% chance of tropical development over the next two days and 70% chance over the next seven days.

Correa said this wave is likely to become a tropical depression late this week or this weekend, or possibly Tropical Storm Ophelia.

"Has a very good chance to become at least a tropical depression by this weekend," Correa said.

Tropical update, Sept. 21, 2023 (3).png
Tropical update, Sept. 21, 2023.

