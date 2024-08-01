Tropical wave getting more organized, Possible Impacts to Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands Thursday morning. Satellite imagery is showing signs of gradual organization as the wave tracks west-northwest.

The tropical wave will track into an environment that is more conducive for further development and after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, a tropical depression could form by this weekend or early next week.

The disturbance will move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week where it could further develop into a stronger storm. Gulf Coast states must keep a close watch throughout next week.

Regardless of development, Florida will get rain squalls arriving Saturday and those higher rain chances will last through early next week.