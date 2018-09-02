Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven approaches Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is expected to strengthen into Tropical Depression Seven as it moves between Florida and Cuba.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 77.8 West.

It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The disturbance is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm Monday, making it the next named storm, Tropical Storm Gordon.