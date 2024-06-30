Watch Now
Hurricane Beryl rapidly intensifies, expected to be a Category 4 hurricane

Also a look at the Florida Panthers Parade forecast and what to expect as Hurricane Beryl grows stronger
Hurricane Beryl
WPTV
Hurricane Beryl
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jun 30, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a busy Sunday in South Florida! Tracking the tropics as our second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season has arrived.

Hurricane Beryl is set to become a major hurricane by either late Sunday or early Monday. Beryl will likely be a strong Category 3 hurricane to a Category 4 hurricane.

Beryl continues to travel across the Atlantic Ocean strengthening towards the Leeward Islands. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island of Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadine Islands.

Tracking Hurricane Beryl
WPTV

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique and Tobago. Hurricane Beryl can bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to the Windward Islands. Hurricane Beryl is expected to bring three to six inches of rain across Barbados and the Windward Islands Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Beryl continues to grow fast

If you are headed out to celebrate at the Florida Panthers Parade, pack your rain gear. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Lightning and strong wind gusts can also be expected.

It will be warm and humid across the region today with seasonal highs in the upper 80s.

