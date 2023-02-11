Tracking a weekend cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summerlike weather today before a cold front arrives overnight and cools us off back to normal by tomorrow.

This front could get us a few scattered showers & storms this evening and tonight.

Any left-over showers Sunday morning will clear quickly and sunshine returns for the afternoon.

It'll be fairly windy all weekend, south winds today near 25 mph shifting to the west tomorrow between 20-30 mph.

Most of next week looks pleasant, although it'll be chilly in the morning on Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance of rain is later next week with another front that could impact our weather by next weekend.

Rip current risk is high today so only swim at guarded beaches.

A Small Craft Advisory goes into effect this afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sun & clouds, windy & warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: SW 20 mph

TOMORROW: Early showers, clearing, windy, cooler. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: WNW 20-30 mph

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons. Lows: 40s/50s Highs: Low to mid 70s

