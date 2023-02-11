Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking a weekend cold front

This evening, temperatures down to the low-mid 70s with a few inland showers. Some of those showers could skirt the Treasure Coast.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 05:36:14-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summerlike weather today before a cold front arrives overnight and cools us off back to normal by tomorrow.

This front could get us a few scattered showers & storms this evening and tonight.

Any left-over showers Sunday morning will clear quickly and sunshine returns for the afternoon.

It'll be fairly windy all weekend, south winds today near 25 mph shifting to the west tomorrow between 20-30 mph.

Most of next week looks pleasant, although it'll be chilly in the morning on Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance of rain is later next week with another front that could impact our weather by next weekend.

Rip current risk is high today so only swim at guarded beaches.

A Small Craft Advisory goes into effect this afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sun & clouds, windy & warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: SW 20 mph

TOMORROW: Early showers, clearing, windy, cooler. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: WNW 20-30 mph

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons. Lows: 40s/50s Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Refraction action possible

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019