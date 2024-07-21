Tough temperatures continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another scorcher out there with high temperatures in the lower 90s. It will feel like 105-110 again this afternoon due to extreme heat and humidity. You will be able to feel the immediate difference in humidity the moment you head outside. Please exercise caution and stay well hydrated in these temperatures.

A heat advisory has been issued for Palm Beach County through 6 PM this evening. Although an advisory does not include the Treasure Coast, I expect heat indices to be near 105 for those locations.

There is the threat of storms after 1 PM. Due to the onshore breeze, most storms will setup further inland closer to Lake Okeechobee neighborhoods. Our severe weather threat remains low.

The workweek ahead will feature higher rain and storm chances. Rain chances will be highest Monday and Tuesday. Breezy with winds from the southeast allow for warmer air and more moisture in our atmospheric column, which will lead to an active radar. Scattered showers to storms are expected off and on throughout both days. The later end of the week will still feature inland storm chances, but slightly lower rain chances.

As far as temperatures, it will still be really hot. It is actually seasonal to deal with temperatures near 90. We will stay seasonal near 90 each day for this upcoming workweek.

A lot of Saharan Dust is moving into the sunshine state off the West Coast of Africa. This has suppressed any tropical development. Another interesting item is the dust will allow for more light refraction, so prepare for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.