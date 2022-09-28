Tornado watch for Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of tornadoes will continue Wednesday night along the Treasure Coast as Hurricane Ian moves inland after slamming southwest Florida earlier in the day.

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds gusts are expected to peak on the Treasure Coast up to 70 mph from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday.

The tornado watch for Palm Beach County expired at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Okeechobee County continues to be under a hurricane warning.

Ian was a Category 4 storm when it slammed the coast with 150 mph winds. It is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Atlantic Ocean.

More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity.