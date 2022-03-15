Watch
Threat for severe weather Tuesday

Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 05:14:42-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, low 70s towards the coast and 60s inland with some isolated rainfall moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, scattered late-day showers and storms possible and some could be strong - severe. SPC has everyone under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, another round of scattered PM showers/ strong - severe storms.

Thursday-Friday, warm and sticky with highs climbing in the mid-80s. A little drier with only some PM showers possible.

For the weekend, highs in the low-mid 80s. A weak front will bring in another round of showers/storms mainly late-Saturday-Sunday morning.

