The temperatures keep rising ahead of our stormy system next week!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We have a high rip current risk that will remain in effect through Sunday. Surf conditions will improve slightly, with waves settling into the 2-4' range.

We will round out our weekend with more hot weather, mostly sunny skies with above average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be windy with a southeasterly breeze near 20 mph.

Continuing a warming trend as we head into Monday, high temperatures will near 90! It will be the hottest day of 2025 so far! A few isolated showers to a storm can't be ruled out.

Tuesday will be the most active day due to a slow moving cold front. Scattered showers to storm will be expected. Pack the rain gear Tuesday! A few of the storms could be strong to severe, so please plan appropriately for the later afternoon bad weather. Rainfall totals will be near a trace to a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mainly sunny skies. It will be breezy from the north-northeast. It is an cool breeze that will keep temperatures near normal through the end of the week.

On Friday, the winds will let up and temperatures remain close to seasonal in the lower 80s.