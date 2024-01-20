The Sun Returns with Much Cooler Air

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cloudy start to Saturday, but sunshine will return this afternoon.

Winds will begin to increase from the north creating gusty conditions by the afternoon.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side with highs in the middle 60s.

A reinforcing weak cold front crosses over the area this evening. This front will significantly cool temperatures and increase wind gusts from the north.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of the Treasure Coast from 11 Saturday night through 7 Sunday morning. Expect wind chill values to be in the middle 30s. Temperature values will be in the 40s.

Winds will remain strong through Sunday from the north. Sustained wind speeds of 10-20 mph with gusts nearing 30 mph are expected.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

A high pressure system will then be in control through the upcoming week. This will create a ridging effect, which means warmer temperatures are on their way!

Winds will continue to remain windy to blustery at times due to the high pressure system towards the north of us.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be close to normal in the lower to middle 70s.

Winds begin to shift from the south-southwest allowing warmer air to return. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s for the later end of the week with slight rain chances.