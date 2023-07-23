The South Florida Sunday sizzle is on!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect though 8PM today for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

The "feels like" could approach or exceed 111 degrees which is dangerously hot and possibly life-threatening.

Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible today and if you are outside be sure to stay hydrated.

Limit your strenuous outdoor activities to just a few minutes very late in the day and just take it easy out there today!

Scattered storms coming in after 5PM will cool some of us off with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Little change is expected through Tuesday but there are signs that a noticeable change in the pattern is in store after that.

The heat dome will begin to break down a bit and our winds will shift into the east for the second half of the week allowing for more "seasonable" temperatures to arrive.

A tropical wave will approach by Wednesday or Thursday and this could bump up the rain/storm chances although most of that should track inland and toward the west coast.

Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 40% chance of development as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles this week.

It's way too soon to say if it'll ever impact South Florida.

Saharan dust is still with us but will start thinning and moving out by midweek opening up the door to better rain and storm chances.

TODAY: Very hot, few storms late. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSW 10

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Sunny, very hot. Late-day storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSW/SE 10

