Thanksgiving forecast: Cooler and mostly cloudy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm day ahead on Wednesday as a cool front approaches South Florida.

As the front comes through during the overnight, that's when we could have a couple of showers here and there. But that's after midnight.

Otherwise, today we're partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Should be in the upper 70s for this time of year.

The front does move through tonight, and for Thanksgiving, we will be cooler on the backside of the front.

We'll see daytime highs in the mid and upper 70s. We start in the 60s. We will have lots of clouds around, but not much in the way of rainfall.

Then as we had toward Friday and into the first half of the weekend, the front lifts back up to the north and moisture will come in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our rain chances increase Friday and into Saturday. Should be on the light side.

Sunday we could have a spotty shower around, but we are much drier by then.

Next week is pretty quiet.

In the Atlantic we continue to watch a tropical wave. Has a moderate chance of developing. No threat to South Florida.