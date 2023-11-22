Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thanksgiving forecast: Cooler and mostly cloudy

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 22, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Nov. 22, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:16 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 06:16:58-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm day ahead on Wednesday as a cool front approaches South Florida.

As the front comes through during the overnight, that's when we could have a couple of showers here and there. But that's after midnight.

Otherwise, today we're partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Should be in the upper 70s for this time of year.

The front does move through tonight, and for Thanksgiving, we will be cooler on the backside of the front.

We'll see daytime highs in the mid and upper 70s. We start in the 60s. We will have lots of clouds around, but not much in the way of rainfall.

Then as we had toward Friday and into the first half of the weekend, the front lifts back up to the north and moisture will come in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our rain chances increase Friday and into Saturday. Should be on the light side.

Sunday we could have a spotty shower around, but we are much drier by then.

Next week is pretty quiet.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the Atlantic we continue to watch a tropical wave. Has a moderate chance of developing. No threat to South Florida.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Clean up on Friday/Saturday as surf fades

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019