Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps in the high 80s for Mother's Day with hot & humid work week ahead

A cool front is now stalled near Miami and that will bring some relief from the heat for Mother's Day — but it won't last long.
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 08:43:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is now stalled near Miami and that will bring some relief from the heat for Mother's Day — but it won't last long.

A summer weather pattern will return.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

This will be a hot and humid work week with strong storms possible every day and near record highs on Wednesday.

Mother's Day: Partly sunny and warm. High 87.

Tonight: Fair and mild. Low 78

Next week: Sunny hot and humid with strong afternoon storms moving from Lake Okeechobee toward the coast. Highs 89-95.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019