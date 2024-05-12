Temps in the high 80s for Mother's Day with hot & humid work week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is now stalled near Miami and that will bring some relief from the heat for Mother's Day — but it won't last long.

A summer weather pattern will return.

This will be a hot and humid work week with strong storms possible every day and near record highs on Wednesday.

Mother's Day: Partly sunny and warm. High 87.

Tonight: Fair and mild. Low 78

Next week: Sunny hot and humid with strong afternoon storms moving from Lake Okeechobee toward the coast. Highs 89-95.