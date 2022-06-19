TEMPLATE-- Scattered Dad's Day Storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Father's Day!

If you have any outdoor plans with dear ol' Dad today keep in mind it'll be a bit stormy this afternoon so have a backup plan just in case.

A disturbance lingering across South Florida will combine with daytime heating and the seabreeze to trigger some of those storms later today.

These storms could be strong with very heavy downpours and gusty winds.

While most of the storms will occur west of the turnpike we all need to keep an eye to the sky no matter where you are today!

This system is expected to push farther south the next 24 hours leaving us with smaller rain chances heading into the new work week.

It'll continue to be warmer than normal for mid June with a little bit of relief found at the beaches.

The tropics are quiet.

Today: Hot and humid, scattered storms this afternoon/evening. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10

Tonight: Storms fading, clearing. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: Light

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms, otherwise partly sunny and hot. Highs: near 90 Winds: ENE 10

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: NE 10-15

