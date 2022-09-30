Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures starting in the 60s due to a passing cool front

Temperatures starting in the 60s due to a passing cool front
Posted at 6:01 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 06:01:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a pleasantly cool, brisk morning with temperatures running in the mid-upper 60s thanks to a passing cool front. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and less humidity and breezy winds.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. Staying mostly sunny and mainly dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Early next week, dew points stay on the lower side and highs continue to remain near average. Highs in the mid-upper 80s and low rain chances.

By mid-week, moisture increases slightly, and rain chances go up a notch. Highs in the upper 80s, but dew points stay in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving away, north swell incoming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019