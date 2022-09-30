Temperatures starting in the 60s due to a passing cool front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a pleasantly cool, brisk morning with temperatures running in the mid-upper 60s thanks to a passing cool front. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and less humidity and breezy winds.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. Staying mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Early next week, dew points stay on the lower side and highs continue to remain near average. Highs in the mid-upper 80s and low rain chances.

By mid-week, moisture increases slightly, and rain chances go up a notch. Highs in the upper 80s, but dew points stay in the 60s.

