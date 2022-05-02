Watch
Temperatures heating up through Friday

Posted at 5:20 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 05:20:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s at the coast and mid-upper 60s inland with a few dotted showers towards the coast for the morning drive. This afternoon, breezy and warm with highs in the mid-80s. A couple of inland showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, another mainly dry day with highs in the low-mid 80s. A few isolated showers across the coast in the morning - early afternoon, then pushing inland during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s with scattered showers and storms. No severe storms expected.

Thursday-Friday, hot and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s. We're mainly dry with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

For the weekend, hot, humid, and breezy. Some afternoon showers and storms possible on Saturday ahead of a front. A little drier on Sunday, but still a little unsettled.

