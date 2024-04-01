Watch Now
Temperatures heating up this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 1, 2024.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 01, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A dry day this Monday, but temperatures are heating up this week.

Low to mid 80s for afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday, then jumping to near 90 by Wednesday.

A gusty and warm southwest wind is expected by Wednesday afternoon. Then showers and storms possible during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through.

A few showers left over early Thursday, then clearing to more sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Morning lows plummeting to the 50s by Friday morning and highs in the mid 70s for the end of the week.

