WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures a little cooler thanks to a passing cool front. Starting off the day in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible, but nothing heavy expected.

Tomorrow, some showers towards the coast in the morning, then winds push the rain inland for the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday - Friday, warm and partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

For the weekend-early next week, warm and breezy with highs in the low - mid 80s. Some showers possible Sunday and Monday.