Super Bowl Sunday Forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be a touch warmer than Saturday with highs breaking into the lower 80s. High rip current risk continues through today.

Winds will increase as the front approaches. Winds swiftly moving in from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph. A few showers are expected, but it won't be a washout.

Fairly mild tonight with light winds. Lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A low-pressure system is becoming more organized in the southeast. This low pressure will remain north of us, but we will deal with the cold front associated with the low. This front will sweep across south Florida early Tuesday.

Ahead of the front, winds will be brutally windy sustaining between 10-20 mph with wind gusts nearing 30 mph. Monday will continue to be comfortable in the lower 80s. A few showers are expected later in the afternoon into overnight.

Tuesday early morning will feature a few showers as the front pushes through the forecast region. Tuesday will be windy to gusty at times and cooling down. Highs will be in the upper 70s with winds turning in from the north. Temperatures will significantly cool overnight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Valentine's day, Wednesday, will be cool and sunny. Highs in the lower 70s that afternoon. It will be so nice to see the sunshine return!

Temperatures begin to trend warmer as we get closer to the following weekend. In addition to temperatures rising, our rain chances look to increase over the following weekend too.

