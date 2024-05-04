Sunshine for Sunfest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A sunny and warm day across South Florida. A beautiful way to kick off the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80s with a touch of humidity. An isolated shower can't be ruled out especially further inland in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with an onshore breeze.

It is looking like a great day for Sunfest. Make sure you do stay well hydrated and protected from the sun as we have a high UV index today.

Tonight expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The rest of the weekend will be quite lovely, but expect a few more showers come Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the lower and middle 80s.

Expect a few showers Sunday afternoon with a low chance of an isolated storm.

A high pressure system begins to strengthen in our region and we will have lots of sunshine to go around for the upcoming workweek.

Rain chances remain minimal for most of next week.

Temperatures are starting to trend hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s by the end of next week.