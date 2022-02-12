Sunshine followed by showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a warm and sunny start to the weekend but we'll have to keep an eye out for some possible scattered showers/t'storms late afternoon/early evening.

Looking at about a 30%-40% chance on that before they fade around sunset.

Highs will make it into the lower 80s for most of us today, falling back to the mid 60s tonight.

Showers could arrive later tonight as a cold front pushes in our direction but most of the rain holds off until daybreak.

Best rain chances will be before noon tomorrow with skies beginning to clear just in time for those late-afternoon Super Bowl parties.

Highs in the mid 70s.

We'll really feel the cooler air Sunday night and Monday with lows in the mid 50s and highs on Valentines's Day only around 70.

Rain chances increase heading into the middle of next week as strong east winds bring some showers in off the ocean.

-Have a great weekend!

