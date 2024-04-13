Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny Weekend

Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 06:52:09-04

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A sunny and delightful weekend here in South Florida.

It'll be cool during the night time hours. With lows in the 50's and 60's.

But during the day will be very pleasant.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Just below the average of 82°.

It'll be a little breezy with winds up to 20 mph.

But overall very comfortable weather.

Next week we do slowly start to warm it up. But high pressure will be in control for most of the week. And very little rainfall is in the forecast in the extended period.

Temperatures do get a bit warmer over the next few. By the middle and the end of the week temperatures are back into the middle 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some weekend swell possible

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019