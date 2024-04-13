Sunny Weekend

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A sunny and delightful weekend here in South Florida.

It'll be cool during the night time hours. With lows in the 50's and 60's.

But during the day will be very pleasant.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Just below the average of 82°.

It'll be a little breezy with winds up to 20 mph.

But overall very comfortable weather.

Next week we do slowly start to warm it up. But high pressure will be in control for most of the week. And very little rainfall is in the forecast in the extended period.

Temperatures do get a bit warmer over the next few. By the middle and the end of the week temperatures are back into the middle 80s.