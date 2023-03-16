Sunny Thursday, wet weekend is coming

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Chilly Thursday morning as temperatures dip to the 50s all across the area. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with more sunshine and nice breeze.

Pleasant sunshine on Friday and warmer with highs in the low 80s

Even warmer on Saturday and a lot more humid. Highs on Saturday afternoon will top the mid 80s with clouds increasing in the afternoon since a cold front will enter the area. This will bring showers and a few storms late in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

Sunday will be a soggy day with scattered showers and storms anytime in the day because the front stalls nearby. The rainy and cloudy conditions on Sunday will keep afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

Breezy conditions will also remain in the forecast throughout the weekend and through early next week.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for early next week. However, models are showing clearing weather by late Monday evening or by Tuesday.

Temperatures for highs will warm back into the low 80s on Tuesday.