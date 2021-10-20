Sunny skies with comfortable temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures in the low-mid 70s and 60s inland under mostly clear skies this morning.

Highs in the mid-80s, comfy weather with low humidity this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and still a bit breezy.

Tomorrow, staying comfy with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s with some showers possible.

Friday, back to the muggy weather. Highs in the mid-80s and some afternoon storms possible.

For the weekend to early next week, a front stalls out over the area and scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s but feeling even hotter with the humidity.

The front washes out by the middle of next week, and drier air filters in.