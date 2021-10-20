Watch
Sunny skies with comfortable temperatures

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kahtia Hall 2021
Posted at 4:01 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 04:01:51-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures in the low-mid 70s and 60s inland under mostly clear skies this morning.

Highs in the mid-80s, comfy weather with low humidity this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and still a bit breezy.

Tomorrow, staying comfy with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s with some showers possible.

Friday, back to the muggy weather. Highs in the mid-80s and some afternoon storms possible.

For the weekend to early next week, a front stalls out over the area and scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s but feeling even hotter with the humidity.

The front washes out by the middle of next week, and drier air filters in.

