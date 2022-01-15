Sunny Saturday, storms on Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure sitting on top of us has allowed a clear, calm, very cool start to the day but the high will move quickly off the coast allowing a return flow of milder air to boost our highs into the mid 70s later today.

Enjoy the sunshine that goes along with those milder temperatures because a change is coming for your Sunday.

A low pressure system moving through the southern U.S. will turn north up the eastern seaboard pushing a cold front through South Florida Sunday afternoon with a good chance of showers & t'storms.

Although the risk of severe storms is low it bears watching! Breezy, cooler weather follows for the holiday on Monday and the coldest air of the season is likely to arrive by Tuesday with widespread lows in the 40s and daytime highs not getting out of the 60s.

Fortunately the chilly weather will be short-lived as temperatures return to normal by the middle of next week.

Today: Sunny, really nice. Highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: Clear with increasing clouds, much milder, Lows in the lower 60s

Sunday: Windy and mild with showers & t'storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

MLK Day Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Lows: Lower 50s Highs: Lower 70s.

