Sunny Saturday for Christmas shoppers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will keep our weather quiet and pleasant today with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

A weak disturbance moving into tghe western Atlantic could get us a few scattered showers tomorrow, but the rain will be spotty at best.

A big swirling storm over the north Atlantic will push some swells toward coastal Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast so if you're headed to the beach this weekend only go in ankle-deep and play it safe.

The rip current risk is high as well so only swim at guarded beaches.

Outside of those scattered showers tomorrow, most of our weekend looks dry and pleasantly warm.

In fact, no significant rain is expected through the middle of next week but a cold front could move in by late-week with a better chance of rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: NNW 10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, patchy fog possible late. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: Light

SUNDAY: Few scattered showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Highs: Lower 80s Winds NE 10

