Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny, dry weather this week as temperatures warm

James Wieland's WPTV 7 a.m. First Alert Weather Forecast
High temperature trend.png
Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 08:57:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Clear and cool this morning with no weather issues.

Mostly sunny with highs near 80 and low humidity. Wind northeast to east-northeast 10-15mph.

Sunday night: Clear and pleasant. lows in the 50s Treasure Coast to mid 60s Palm Beaches.

Humidity trend.png
Humidity trend.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy with highs warming into the low-mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Warming and getting more humid through the end of the week but rain chances stay minimal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fading swell, small windchop this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019