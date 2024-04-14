Sunny, dry weather this week as temperatures warm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Clear and cool this morning with no weather issues.

Mostly sunny with highs near 80 and low humidity. Wind northeast to east-northeast 10-15mph.

Sunday night: Clear and pleasant. lows in the 50s Treasure Coast to mid 60s Palm Beaches.

WPTV Humidity trend.



Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy with highs warming into the low-mid 80s.

Warming and getting more humid through the end of the week but rain chances stay minimal.