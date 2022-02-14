Watch
Sunny but chilly and breezy to start the week

Posted at 4:07 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 05:27:05-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s under clear skies. Chilly and breezy this afternoon with highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, another chilly start to the day, but not as cold as this morning. Temperatures in the mid-upper 50s to start and then warming into the low-mid 70s for the afternoon.

More clouds and breezy winds with a few isolated showers. A front approaches towards the weekend. Rain chances increase on Saturday and temperatures stay warm with highs upper 70s-low 80s.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-upper 70s. Scattered showers are possible and staying breezy through the middle of the workweek.

Thursday-Friday, warmer with highs climbing into the low-mid 80s. Partly sunny with passing showers.

