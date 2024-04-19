Sunny and warmer weekend, low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Once again a mainly dry day in South Florida on Friday.

High pressure continues to dominate across the entire region. This will bring us partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures today heading into the mid and upper 80s.

As we work our way into the weekend, temperatures will climb even more.

We're going to see daytime highs in the upper 80s and a few of you popping into the low 90s. We're mainly dry on Saturday. but we could pick up a shower or storm later on Sunday. Low chance, but possible.

We have a better chance of picking up some rain as we head into Monday. That's what a cool front sweeps across the region. We could see some showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it's a hot day with a good amount of cloud cover around. Highs around 90° and breezy.

Once the front clears, we cool off and lower the humidity. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 80s by mid-week.