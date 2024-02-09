Sunny and warmer weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is in control over the Atlantic Ocean, giving us little chance for rain, but a few sprinkles along an east breeze are possible Friday.

Friday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s.

A warmer weather pattern will last through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s by Saturday, then the low 80s on Sunday with higher humidity.

The morning lows are also warmer, with the 60s the next few mornings.

Although high temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the low 80s, this will not break records or even get close since the record highs are much hotter at about 89 degrees.

Our next cold front is forecast to arrive on Monday, which will only bring a slight cooldown for mid-week.