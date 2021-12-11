Sunny and warm Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today: mostly sunny and warm. highs in the mid 80s. There's a slight chance for a few showers.

Sunday: A few showers otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday a weak front pushes down with just a few showers. Not much of a drop in temperature, just a few degrees cooler. Highs near 80 with partly sunny skies and a few passing showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny with passing showers from time to time. windy with highs near 80.

The rest of next week: Breezy-windy onshore winds with passing showers, highs near 80, lows near 70.