Sunny and seasonable temperatures on Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nice and seasonable on Thursday with a cooler breeze and afternoon sunshine. Thursday's high temperatures will top the upper 70s.

Dry and pleasant weather again for the early part of the day on Friday as temperatures warm up to the low 80s. Clouds will increase late afternoon Friday with spotty showers arriving Friday night.

This is happening as another cold front approaches the area on Saturday. Spotty showers from morning to afternoon are possible, followed by clearing skies.

It will be more humid and warmer on Saturday ahead of the front with highs in the mid 80s, followed by a cooler morning on Sunday with lows in the upper 50s in the Treasure Coast and low 60s in the Palm Beaches.

Afternoon highs on Sunday in the low 80s with sunshine.

Looking ahead, another cold front for the following week could bring much-needed showers late Monday and early part of Tuesday.

Then much cooler weather will arrive behind the front by mid-week. Wednesday morning lows will be in the 50s.

Also, a friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time happens this Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. So remember to push clocks one hour forward Saturday night before bed.