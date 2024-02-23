Sunny and cool weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warmer conditions ahead of a cold front on Friday as high temperatures jump back into the upper 70s or near 80 degrees with a little more humidity.

This cold front will only produce a few quick-moving showers that arrive Friday night into the Treasure Coast and track fast toward the south into the midnight hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Clouds Saturday morning will clear to more sunshine for the rest of the day.

Temperatures dip back into the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The weekend is looking cooler and pleasant with little to no rain chances.