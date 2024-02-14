Watch Now
Sunny and comfortable Valentine's Day

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 14, 2024.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 05:55:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Valentine's Day will feature pleasant sunshine.

After a chillier start with lows in the 50s on Wednesday morning, afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the comfy mid 70s.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 14, 2024.

Our dry pattern continues through the end of the week, but a warmup quickly returns.

Upper 70s for afternoon temperatures on Thursday, then hitting the 80s Friday and through the weekend.

The chance for rain returns this weekend, especially late Saturday and early day Sunday as the next cold front comes our way.

Presidents' Day on Monday will be cloudy and on the chilly side with highs falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

