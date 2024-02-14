Sunny and comfortable Valentine's Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Valentine's Day will feature pleasant sunshine.

After a chillier start with lows in the 50s on Wednesday morning, afternoon high temperatures will warm up to the comfy mid 70s.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 14, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Our dry pattern continues through the end of the week, but a warmup quickly returns.

Upper 70s for afternoon temperatures on Thursday, then hitting the 80s Friday and through the weekend.

The chance for rain returns this weekend, especially late Saturday and early day Sunday as the next cold front comes our way.

Presidents' Day on Monday will be cloudy and on the chilly side with highs falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.