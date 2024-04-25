Sunny and comfortable heading into the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday afternoon we will see seasonal weather. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low 80s. 83 degrees is the average for this time of year.

Once again, lots of bright sunshine in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as high pressure and dry air continue to dominate.

As we head into the weekend, our daytime highs will stay in the low 80s. However, it will be breezy. We will see wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph right on through the weekend. Maybe a spot shower, but generally dry.

Early next week, once again more of the same. Low 80s and generally dry conditions.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area near the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 10% chance of development. No threat to land as it should dissipate soon.