Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and breezy weekend in store

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 26, 2024.
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 05:44:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday afternoon we will see seasonal weather. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low 80s. 83° is the average for this time of year.

Once again, lots of bright sunshine in the forecast for today as high pressure and dry air continue to dominate.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head into the weekend, our daytime highs will stay in the low 80s. However, it will be breezy. We will see wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph right on through the weekend. Maybe a spot shower, but generally dry.

Early next week, once again more of the same. Low 80s and generally dry conditions.

By the end of the week, highs are warmer in the mid 80s. Not much rain around.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend Windchop!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019