Plenty of sunshine over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated showers are possible on Thursday morning, but mainly for southeastern Palm Beach County. Then sunny and breezy Thursday afternoon with high temperatures topping 81 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

The breeze will be northeasterly around 15 to 20 miles per hour Thursday, but it will get windy by Friday with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry day with low humidity on Friday. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny weather continues into the weekend, but it also warms up back to the mid and upper 80s Saturday.

On Sunday, the chance of rain bumps up again, calling for a few showers.

Isolated showers are possible going into early next week with continued mid and upper 80s for afternoon temperatures.

Overnight lows are forecast to remain mild in the upper 60s and low 70s.