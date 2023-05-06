SunFest weekend might see a few scattered storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While most areas will remain dry today, there'll be some scattered showers & storms popping up heading toward late-afternoon and this evening.

Keep an eye out for some of those if you're out at SunFest this evening.

The wind will be increasing today and it'll turn out to be a very breezy weekend.

The rip current risk is high so only swim at guarded beaches.

Small Craft Advisories go into effect later today so exercise caution if you're boating.

By tomorrow the best chance of any showers will be in the morning with dry weather for most of us in the afternoon.

Dry weather should prevail to begin the new work week with shower & storm chances going up a bit by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, scattered showers & storms later. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ENE 20

TONIGHT: Breezy with isolated showers around especially near the coast. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: E 20

TOMORROW: Mainly morning showers, mostly sunny in the afternoon, breezy. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 20