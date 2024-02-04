Sunday's active weather pattern

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers are expected ahead of today's active pattern.

Your First Alert Weather Team will be closely tracking showers and a band of storms between 11 AM through 2 PM today. The threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado possible.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s due to cloud cover and showers.

We will experience a brief lull in showers between the late afternoon and evening.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

All eyes are on Sunday after a tranquil Saturday.

An area of low pressure approaches the sunshine state to bring us windy showers in the morning with storms later. The cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower 70s.

We are under a Marginal (Level 1) threat for severe weather between 11 AM-2 PM. A Slight (Level 2) risk has been issued for regions south of us from Alligator Alley through Miami.

For the Treasure and Gold Coasts, the threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado possible.

After this band of strong to severe weather quickly moves through, we will experience a lull in rain for the late afternoon and evening.

A small craft advisory is in effect and a high rip current risk with rough surf will be of concern for those that will try to salvage the afternoon in the water.

Later Sunday night, more rain is on the horizon. Showers are expected to move in, and lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day. Monday night will be quite cold in the lower 50s with a few showers.

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday, and it will be even windier than Monday. Wind gusts nearing 35 mph at times from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s again.

Conditions remain to be quite breezy throughout the workweek. Thankfully, temperatures will be crawling back to seasonable conditions by Friday with highs returning to the middle 70s.