Welcome to the first day of spring!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cold front is limping through South Florida this morning and will become the focal point for a few scattered t'storms today as it moves south throughout the day.

Areas from West Palm beach southward are under a marginal threat of severe weather today (1 out of 5 threat level) with general widely scattered non-severe storms possible across the Treasure Coast today.

While any storms will be hit and miss today any one of them could produce a downpour, dangerous lightning, and small hail.

High pressure builds in for the early portion of the week with winds increasing out of the northeast both Monday and Tuesday.

Mainly dry weather is expected for the beginning of the new week with shower/storm chances increasing by midweek.

TODAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: W/NNE 15-20

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy, cooler. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: NNE 15-20

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: NE 20