Sunday morning bringing scattered showers, the start of another hot and humid week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prepare yourself for some heavy rainfall and scattered showers early today!

Heading into the afternoon, expect storms mainly setting up inland, but still don't rule out a storm along our coastline.

This afternoon, the temperature highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies, bringing us into the start of another hot and humid week.

Monday, expect highs near the lower 90s with storm chances isolated from the mroning into the lunch hours. Storms in the evening are possible further inland.

Similar setup for Tuesday, with highs also in the lower 90s and a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Going into mid-week, most storms look to set up in our inland communities with high temperatures nearing 90.