SUNDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny and dry, but rain is on the way!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pleasant, sunny and mostly dry weather Sunday across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

High temperatures will top off near average in upper 70s for the Palm Beaches, mid 70s for the Treasure Coast.

A high rip current risk is in effect for Atlantic Coast beaches through the rest of the weekend.

Get the rain gear ready for Monday! A low pressure system will move in from the Gulf early Monday morning and will stick around through much of Tuesday.

WPTV Rain chances back in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday

Widespread rain can be expected with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

This rain maker will dissipate by Wednesday with highs expected to warm up by the second half of our work week.