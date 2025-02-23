Watch Now
Weather

Actions

SUNDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny and dry, but rain is on the way!

Pleasant, sunny and mostly dry weather Sunday across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. High temperatures will top off near average in upper 70s for the Palm Beaches, mid-70s for the Treasure Coast.
Sunday
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pleasant, sunny and mostly dry weather Sunday across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

High temperatures will top off near average in upper 70s for the Palm Beaches, mid 70s for the Treasure Coast.

A high rip current risk is in effect for Atlantic Coast beaches through the rest of the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Get the rain gear ready for Monday! A low pressure system will move in from the Gulf early Monday morning and will stick around through much of Tuesday.

SUNDAY AM WEATHER
Rain chances back in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday

Widespread rain can be expected with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

This rain maker will dissipate by Wednesday with highs expected to warm up by the second half of our work week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves picking up!

James Wieland