SUNDAY FORECAST: Mid-week cold front to bring coldest air yet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning due to choppy waters and seas near 7 feet.

It will be a beautifully seasonal day with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A weak onshore breeze as it is a transitional day with wind gradually starting to shift from the southeast by later this evening.

The high pressure system will move to the east, allowing for a southwesterly breeze on Monday. It will be breezy near 15 mph and mainly sunny for the first half of the day.

High temperatures return near normal in the upper 70s briefly.

As a cold front approaches, look for more cloud cover and an isolated shower late Monday.

The strong cold front will knock high temperatures back to the 60s starting Tuesday.

On Tuesday highs will be in the lower to middle 60s with mainly sunny skies. Tuesday night is when we will feel the cold shock! Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 40s.

This is just the start of a cold week.

Wednesday temperatures will try to be more comfortable in the middle to upper 60s, but lows return to the frigid 40s.

A reinforcing backdoor cold front sinks south bringing Thursday back to the lower 60s. Overnight lows will once again be very cold in the lower to middle 40s.

Heading into the weekend we thankfully have a lot of improvement! Temperatures rebound to the 70s by Saturday under Florida sunshine.

This might be enjoyed only briefly as we track our third cold front of the week to swing through on Sunday. Stay with your WPTV First Alert Weather Team for the latest!