SUNDAY FORECAST: Chilly Florida sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very cold start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and clear skies.

Temperatures improve mildly breaking into the lower 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out along the coast, but most remain dry and sunny today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Grab the umbrella and have it on standby throughout this holiday week. A trough settles offshore creating an unsettled atmosphere.

This will lead to showers mainly along the coastline each day.

Monday will be seasonal in the middle and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers can't be ruled out.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, will feature another round of scattered showers with a mix of sun and clouds. It will start to be more humid with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

We will rinse and repeat this pattern come Wednesday, the first day of Hanukkah and Christmas day. It will feel like Florida with the humidity and few showers.

Thursday, the first day of Kwanza, expect more showers across our area. Temperatures near 80 with mostly cloudy skies.

As we near the weekend, we will see minor improvement. More isolated showers and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain near seasonal in the 70s.