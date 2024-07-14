Sunday afternoon storm setup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be near 105 this afternoon. A heat advisory is not in place, but stay hydrated, take advantage of the AC.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Most cloud cover will set up further inland where storms will start to fire this afternoon. It will not be a washout and we are not expecting severe weather today. This will be the classic summertime storms with thunder and heavy rainfall.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A high pressure system tries to keep us dry for the start of the work week. Isolated storm chances exist for Monday and Tuesday. The heat, humidity and onshore breeze will win out triggering afternoon storms.

Wednesday will be a bit stormier. Still not everyone should expect a shower or storm.

The rain will start to pick up the later end of this week and into the following weekend. A low pressure system and cold front start to drape southward. This will keep us unsettled with decent rain shower and thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures will still remain seasonally hot in the upper 80s and lower 90s.