Sun, clouds, and a few breezy showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite an expansive area of high pressure covering the Sunshine State, a weak front to our north and a northeasterly wind off the ocean will allow for a few scattered showers today.

Rainfall will be spotty and short-lived as these showers move quickly off to the west.

Otherwise a partly cloudy sky will prevail but those northeasterly winds will allow for a high risk of rip currents at the beaches throughout the weekend and a small craft caution is in effect for the boaters.

Our Sunday looks mostly dry, and only a few isolated showers are expected for Halloween for the trick or treaters on Monday.

No big cold fronts are in store through the next week or so and no heavy rain or storms is expected through the next 5-7 days either.

In the tropics a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean is moving west and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm soon but poses no threat to South Florida.

Computer models forecast this system to end up in Central America later next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Sun and clouds, breezy & warm. Isolated showers. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Spotty showers, otherwise clear. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid 80s

