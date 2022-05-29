Sun and storms today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical moisture combined with daytime heating, the seabreeze, and several weak upper level disturbances moving through will keep our rain/storms chances high through the middle of the week.

It won't be raining everywhere at the same time and I don't expect a wash out on any particular day but rain could be heavy in spots and stronger storms could have gusty winds and small hail.

Some drier air (relatively speaking) is expected to arrive later in the week but that might be temporary as a surge of tropical moisture could arrive from the Caribbean by next weekend.

NHC says there's a 30% chance of tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in the next 5 days but it's way too soon to say if it'll have any impact on South Florida just yet.

Regardless, it looks like a soggy week ahead and it could get even soggier depending on what/where that tropical system does.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, mainly afternoon/evening t'storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SE 10

TONIGHT; Evening storms fading away, warm and muggy. Lows: 70-75 Winds: Light

Tomorrow: (Memorial Day) Showers/storms in the morning, moving inland in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 10

